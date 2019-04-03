Gallery: Tottenham win on first night in new home

  • 3 April 2019

Pictures from Tottenham's first game in their new stadium.

    Wednesday night was the first 'home' game for Tottenham since they beat Manchester United in May 2017

    The new £1bn stadium was lit up by fireworks in a pre-match display

    They looked even better from outside the new ground

    An unseasonable pre-match hail shower soaked former Spurs captain Robbie Keane has he underwent a touchline interview

    Opera singer Wynne Evans - the Go Compare man - sang before the game, although there was no sign of Adele, a pre-match rumour...

    The attendance for the maiden game was 59,215

    The next match at the impressive stadium is a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on 9 April

    Spurs were not at their best but found a second-half breakthrough through forward Son Heung-min

    Christian Eriksen added a late second as Spurs moved up to third in the Premier League table

    It was all too much for some...