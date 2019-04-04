Game of Thrones stars step out for final season premiere
Game Of Thrones stars have walked the red carpet together for the last time ahead of the New York premiere of the eighth and final series of the fantasy drama.
The Emmy award-winning show, set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, is HBO's biggest hit, with 30m US viewers.
Plot details have been kept secret since filming began in October 2017, though cast pictures were released.
It starts on 15 April in the UK.
Maisie Williams was just 13 when she began her role as Arya Stark and the now 21-year-old said she would miss the months of filming outdoors in freezing weather in Northern Ireland.
"Some of the fondest memories I have are of all of us snuggled up in warm coats trying to get warm," she said.
"That camaraderie that we've built from just being so like cold and so wet... they were the most exciting times because it was how we really bonded as a cast."
Check out some more images of how the cast look in series eight, compared with how they look glammed-up in real life on the red carpet.
The seventh series finale - based on the Songs of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin - saw the story head towards a great battle over the Iron Throne, while a zombie army of White Walkers, led by the undead Night King, marched south to threaten mankind's destruction.
Isaac Hempstead-Wright (below) who plays the visionary Bran Stark admitted to gathered press that he'd had real trouble trying to keep the new plotlines a secret.
"This has been a year and a half we've been having to hide these," he said.
"I can remember when I read the script I was like, you know, I wish I didn't have this information in my head..."
The show is known for killing off beloved characters, but many of the actors who saw their characters meet their demise turned up, including Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) and Sean Bean (Ned Stark).
Pilou Asbaek (above) who plays Euron Greyjoy said: "I can tell you something. I'm probably the only guy with a happy end."
No more spoilers now, but there are some more pictures below.
