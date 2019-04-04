Image copyright Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all of his 2019 tour dates after aggravating an old injury while falling at his Los Angeles home.

Osbourne, 70, will remain under doctor's care in L.A as he "recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia."

The illness forced the metal legend to axe large parts of his No More Tours 2 tour earlier this year.

The remaining US dates will be now be re-arranged for 2020.

It's the latest in a serious of health issues for the rocker, who - according to his wife Sharon - stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating after a quad bike accident in 2003.

Skip Twitter post by @OzzyOsbourne OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.



Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019 Report

In a statement on Facebook, Osbourne said: "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates.

"Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now."

He added: "I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going.

"Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover… I will finish my tour…I will be back!"

The former Black Sabbath frontman has no scheduled UK dates this year, but was due to resume his rock 'n' roll duties next month at the Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma,

His last gig was a set at his own Ozzfest in California on New Year's Eve 2018.

