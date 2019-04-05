Image copyright Unicef

Niall Horan will once again line up for the Soccer Aid for Unicef team against England in the annual charity match.

The Irish singer faced off against his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the 2016 tournament, with his team losing 3-2 to England.

This year his teammates will include the world's fastest man Usain Bolt and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

The match will take place at the The Blues' Stamford Bridge stadium on 16 June.

Soccer Aid, which was co-founded by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, sees celebrities and ex-professional footballers join forces in aid of Unicef.

Horan said: "I was gutted to miss Soccer Aid for Unicef last time, so I'm over the moon to be back for this year's game.

"Football was pretty much all I did when I was a kid, kicking the ball against the wall until the sun went down.

"To know that we're playing this year to help children everywhere play, no matter where they are, and just like we did back then, means so much."

He added: "It's always an amazing thing to be a part of, and I can't wait to get back on that pitch!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Best game ever: Niall and Louis in the 2016 match at Manchester United's Old Trafford

Friendly rivalries

Love Island star Kem Cetinay and freestyle footballer Billy Wingrove will also run out alongside Horan for the Rest of the World side, managed by I'm a Celebrity... Winner Harry Redknapp and Piers Morgan.

Morgan's Good Morning Britain co-star, Susanna Reid, will manage the England side next to ex-actual England football manager Sam Allardyce.

In 2016 Allardyce left his post as real England manager by mutual agreement with the Football Association after one match and 67 days in charge, following a newspaper investigation claiming he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

Their squad will include Olympic champion runner Sir Mo Farah and Redknapp's ex-footballer son Jamie, as well as TV presenters Ben Shephard, Mark Wright and fitness expert Joe Wicks.

Jeremy Lynch will go head-to-head with his freestyle partner Wingrove.

Singer Williams is unable to take part in the match this year due to his Las Vegas residency, but he remains a Unicef UK ambassador.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.