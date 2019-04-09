Image copyright Faye Thomas/Getty Images Image caption Corrin said she "will strive to do her justice"

Newcomer Emma Corrin has been cast as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

Netflix confirmed the decision in a tweet, adding filming will begin later this year.

In an accompanying quote, Corrin said she was "beyond excited" to be joining the show - a dramatised history of the British monarchy.

"Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring," she said.

The Crown's creator Peter Morgan described Corrin as a "brilliant talent" who "immediately captivated" casting directors.

The actress is set to make her film debut in Misbehavior, a historical drama following a group of of women from the Women's Liberation Movement as they attempt to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

She becomes the latest actress to join the revolving cast of The Crown, as the show jumps forward in time with different stars playing the Royals every two seasons.

Image copyright Sophie Mutevelian Image caption Oscar-winner Olivia Colman takes over as the Queen in the next series

Season three — set to debut in late 2019 — will see Olivia Colman take over Claire Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth and focus on the Howard Wilson era between 1964-1970.

Corrin, meanwhile, will begin by dramatising Princess Diana's failed marriage to Prince Charles during the years of Margaret Thatcher's government.

Princess Diana, formally given the title Lady Spencer but known as the "people's princess", died in a car accident in August 1997.

Her death sparked an outpouring of public grief.

Netflix's content chief Ted Sarandos has previously said the plan is for the show to run for six seasons, spanning the Queen's entire life.

