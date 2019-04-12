Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, returns in The Rise of Skywalker

The next Star Wars movie, episode IX, will be titled The Rise of Skywalker, it has been announced.

The title was revealed at a Star Wars celebration event in Chicago, while a teaser trailer was posted on Twitter with the words: "Every generation has a legend."

Director JJ Abrams said the movie takes place some time after previous instalment The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker is due to be released in December.

Despite his apparent death at the end of Episode VI, Return of the Jedi, Emperor Palpatine seems to be making a comeback.

His sinister cackle is heard at the end of the trailer and Ian McDiarmid, who plays the character, strolled on stage to loud applause at the announcement.

The two-minute trailer, the first footage seen from the new film, also features a brief glimpse of Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

She embraces Rey (Daisy Ridley), while Luke Skywalker's voice is heard saying: "We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone."

Fans welcomed the re-appearance of Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams, who is seen piloting the Millennium Falcon.

The movie also features the return of John Boyega as Finn, and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron.