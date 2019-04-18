Image copyright Getty Images

Rylan Clark-Neal is to join the presenting team on Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two.

He will split hosting duties on the programme with Zoe Ball when it returns later this year.

Ball announced the news on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Thursday, when Rylan called in as a surprise guest.

He said: "I can't begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family."

It's the first time the BBC has officially confirmed Ball will continue to present the show in addition to her daily Radio 2 programme, which she started in January.

It Takes Two is broadcast every weekday evening during Strictly's run - and on previous series Ball has presented every episode.

Rylan's signing is likely to mean the pair will now take turns to present, but they may also host together occasionally.

Hosting fewer editions of the TV show will ease the workload for Ball, who otherwise would have been presenting a morning radio show followed by an evening TV programme every weekday for several months.

"I've always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream," Rylan said.

"I'm extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can't wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I'm looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon."

'Brilliant live telly host'

Clark-Neal has experience presenting on The One Show, as well as Big Brother's Bit On The Side and as an entertainment reporter on ITV's This Morning.

He joined BBC Radio 2 as a presenter earlier this year, taking Ball's Saturday afternoon slot when she left to do breakfast.

Ball said he would "fit right in" on the Strictly spin-off.

"I adore Rylan," she said, "he's an absolute wonder, I love his daftness and naughtiness and he's a brilliant live telly host.

"He'll fit right in to our It Takes Two family. Can't wait for this new season to start, it's going be a hoot!"

It's believed that they will appear together on screen at some point in the series, leading Zoe to suggest they could yet become the next great British double act.

"Ant and Dec," she tweeted, "Holly and Phil, Keith and Orville... now there's Rylan & Ball. Is the world ready for this pairing??"

