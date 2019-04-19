Image copyright Official Charts Company

South Korean boyband BTS have landed their first ever UK number one album with the philosophy-inspired Map of the Soul: Persona.

It means the seven-member group is now the first Korean act to score a chart-topping album in the UK.

The band is playing two sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

In the singles chart, Lil Nas X claimed the top slot with Old Town Road thanks to 9.9 million streams, according to the Official Chart Company.

The country-inspired novelty rap track - which was erased from the US country music chart in March - recently won support from country singer Billy Ray Cyrus who told the rapper "only outlaws are outlawed" and advised the 19-year-old to "take this as a compliment".

Lil Nas X brings to an end Scots singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's seven-week run at number one with his song Someone You Loved.

"I cannot believe how amazing my song is doing on the UK charts," said Atlantan Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill.

"I'm still blown away by all the support for the track - thank you for listening!"

The late Swedish DJ Avicii claimed his first posthumous hit with SOS ft. Aloe Blacc, which was the week's highest new entry at number 12.

The producer, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead a year ago on 20 April.

Back in the album chart, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? dropped to number two after a two-week stint at the top of the chart while Chemical Brothers' ninth studio album No Geography debuted at number four.

BTS's chart-topping album was inspired by Swiss psychologist Karl Jung's theories of ego, persona and the psyche.