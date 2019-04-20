BTS: Album breaks record to take number one UK album chart spot
- 20 April 2019
BTS have bagged number one UK album chart spot for the first time.
This is also the first time a Korean band has topped a UK chart.
This comes after the music video for their latest single - Boy With Luv - broke the world record for most number of views on YouTube in 24 hours.