Britney Spears has reassured fans over her wellbeing following internet speculation about her safety.

The pop star put her career on hold in January and reportedly sought mental health treatment last month.

It had been suggested online that she was being held at a mental health facility against her will, sparking the #FreeBritney campaign.

In an Instagram video, Spears rejected the theories, saying "all is well" and that she would "be back very soon".

She added: "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety recently, so I just needed time to deal."

The #FreeBritney allegations led to a fan demonstration calling for her "release" outside West Hollywood City Hall on Monday.

In response, Spears urged fans not to "believe everything you read and hear", adding that her family and those working for her had received death threats due to "rumours" that were "out of control".

'Need for privacy'

The singer, who has two sons aged 12 and 13, has been out of the media spotlight since announcing she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency - and the rest of her career - on hold for the sake of her father, Jamie, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last year.

Earlier this month, she posted about the need for "me time", in response to reports that she had checked in to a mental health facility to help her process the trauma.

Referencing her recovery in her latest message, she wrote: "I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me.

"You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.

"If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

