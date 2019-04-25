Riverdale fans' emotional goodbye to Luke Perry with last scenes
Riverdale viewers have said an emotional farewell to Luke Perry after his poignant final scenes were aired, almost two months after the actor died.
Writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's instalment of The CW series was the last episode Perry filmed.
It was "a beautiful, true moment between a father and his son", he wrote. "Wish these scenes could go on forever..."
Perry died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.
Perry, who played Fred Andrews, was seen in two scenes in Wednesday's episode, culminating in a heart-to-heart with on-screen son Archie, played by KJ Apa.
Fred was seen reassuring Archie after his boxing opponent Randy died in the ring.
The Hollywood Reporter's Emma Dibdin wrote: "Though brief, the scene encapsulates the warmth and humanity Perry brought to Fred, as well as his role as the show's moral compass."
TV Line's Dave Nemetz said: "Though Fred didn't get killed off or leave town or anything like that, he did remind us why he's the best parent on Riverdale by a country mile."
There are three remaining episodes of Riverdale's third series, and producers have not yet revealed how Perry's character will be written out.
Perry's co-stars Ashleigh Murray and Marisol Nichols were among those also marking Perry's final appearance.
