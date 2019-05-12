Image copyright PA/Getty

The stars of the small screen are gathering in London for this year's Bafta TV Awards.

Killing Eve leads the pack with five nominations - including best actress nods for both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

A Very English Scandal, Bodyguard and Patrick Melrose are among the other nominees.

The ceremony takes place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and will be shown on BBC One.

The Bafta Craft Awards - which recognise behind-the-scenes talent like writers and sound editors - took place last month, with A Very English Scandal going home with the most trophies.

Killing Eve's nominations this year are unusual, in that Bafta actively bent the rules this year to allow it to be nominated.

The British Academy's rules say shows must have been broadcast in the UK first in order to be eligible.

Killing Eve premiered in the US on BBC America last April, five months before it arrived on BBC One and the iPlayer.

A Bafta spokesman said: "Bafta's television committee deems Killing Eve a British series.

"Killing Eve received 14 nominations, nine of which were eligible under Bafta's criteria, and five of which were deemed eligible by the TV committee due to the significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Joan Bakewell will receive the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony

As usual, the recipients of the night's lifetime achievement prizes have already been announced.

Journalist and broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell will be honoured with the Bafta Television Fellowship.

Happy Valley and Queer As Folk producer Nicola Shindler will be presented with a special award in recognition of her contribution to the television industry.

The Baftas are on BBC One on Sunday 12 May at 20:00 BST until 22:00 BST.

The top Bafta TV nominees

Killing Eve - 14

A Very English Scandal - 12

Patrick Melrose - 6

Bodyguard - 5

The Little Drummer Girl - 5

Mrs Wilson - 4

Mum - 4

