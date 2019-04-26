Stacey Dooley among One Show guest hosts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stacey Dooley and dancing partner Kevin Clifton won Strictly in 2018

The One Show has revealed Strictly star and journalist Stacey Dooley as one of several presenters co-hosting the show while Alex Jones is on maternity leave.

Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc are also lined up, along with regular guest-hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

Jones, who is expecting her second child, said the show would be in "very capable hands" and wished them luck.

She will return at a later date, after her final pre-baby show on Friday.

"I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!" she said.

Jones's co-host Matt Baker will continue to have his Friday shifts covered by presenters including Shane Richie, Joe Lycett and Rylan, as well as Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan and Ore Oduba.

The BBC confirmed that further cover for Jones would be announced "in due course".

