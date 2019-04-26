Image copyright Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Image caption Minogue and Hutchence are thought to have dated for around two years

Home videos shot by and showing Kylie Minogue and ex-boyfriend Michael Hutchence are to feature in a new documentary about the late singer.

The INXS frontman killed himself in his Sydney hotel room in 1997 at the age of 37.

The new film, Mystify - name after one of his band's songs - has been co-produced by the BBC.

It's described as an "intimate portrait that uncovers the secret and mysterious side" of Hutchence.

Kylie - who dated her fellow Australian around 1990 - has shared personal footage for the film, none of which has ever been broadcast. It includes a trip with Hutchence on the Orient Express, and some time spent in the South of France, on tour and with Hutchence at various times during their relationship.

His band INXS formed in 1977 but shot to fame in 1987 with their sixth studio album Kick, which would be their most successful, certified six times platinum by the RIAA and with four US top 10 singles.

At the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards, the band took home five awards for their Need You Tonight video.

In 1991, INXS won the Brit for best international band, while Hutchence won for best international male.

While on screen, the leather clad, preening frontman exuded rock and roll sexual charisma, but friends describe a shy, insecure and gentle soul whose famously uninhibited stage performances were only made possible due to his bad eyesight, which protected him from the out-of-focus audience.

His ex-girlfriends, model Helena Christensen and film producer Michele Bennett - neither of whom have ever spoken publicly about Hutchence - have also been interviewed for the new film.

It also features appearances from U2 frontman Bono and his INXS bandmates, bassist Garry Gary Beers, composer and keyboardist Andrew Farriss, drummer Jon Farriss and guitarist Tim Farriss.

Jan Younghusband, the head of TV commissioning for BBC Music said: "Michael Hutchence was one of the most influential and charismatic rock stars of the modern era, and I'm delighted that this moving documentary will air on BBC Two."

No transmission date has yet been announced for the Mystify: Michael Hutchence, which has its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.