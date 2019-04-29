Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Doherty played Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210

Original cast member Shannen Doherty - aka Brenda Walsh - has revealed she WILL join the new cast of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot.

The new series, titled BH90210, will also star Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Doherty and Luke Perry were the only core original members not signed up to the new show when it was announced.

Perry died in March at the age of 52 following a stroke.

He played heartthrob Dylan McKay in the teen drama and his former 90210 co-stars were among those to pay tribute to him following his death.

Doherty said she was "heartbroken". at the news.

According to Fox, BH90210 is inspired by the cast's real lives and relationships and will feature a "healthy dose of irreverence".

Doherty reprised her role of Brenda Walsh for several episodes of a 90210 sequel in 2008.

She also starred in fantasy drama Charmed as Prue Halliwell.

In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer which spread to her lymph nodes and in 2016, she underwent a single mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

She told website Health.com in February: "I'm in remission but I'm still not done with this journey. Every five years [cancer-free] is another milestone."

