Tony Awards: The Ferryman up for best play

Image copyright David M. Benett Image caption The Ferryman, set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland, stars Paddy Considine (left)

A play about a former IRA activist, set during The Troubles, is up for best play at this year's Tony Awards.

The Ferryman, by James Bond writer and director team Jez Butterworth and Sam Mendes is nominated nine times in all.

The play, starring Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly - who have both picked up nominations, originally opened at the Royal Court in London.

Hadestown; an adaptation of the 2010 folk opera concept album of the same name has the most nominations with 14.

The Motown musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life of the Temptations, is up for 12 awards while a new musical based on the 1988 horror-comedy Beetlejuice (below) picked up eight nominations despite opening just last week.

Image copyright Santiago Felipe Image caption A musical version of horror-comedy Beetlejuice landed eight nomnations

Butterworth and Mendes worked together on the last two 007 franchise films, Skyfall and Spectre and The Ferryman transferred to London's west end after having become the Royal Court theatre's fastest-selling production ever.

It stars Dead Man's Shoes actor Paddy Constantine and Laura Donnelly and will go up against three other plays; Choir Boy, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, What the Constitution Means to Me; and Ink in the best play category.

James Graham's Ink was directed by Rupert Goold and stars Doctor Foster actor Bertie Carvel as media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

All three have been nominated for an award.

The 73rd annual Tony Award takes place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on 9 June, hosted by British presenter James Corden.

