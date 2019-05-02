Big Bang Theory cements its place in history

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You've got to hand it to them

The cast of The Big-Bang Theory ramped up their farewell celebrations by being immortalised in cement outside Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

It's the first time in the 92-year history of the tradition that any inductees have been honoured in this way solely for TV achievements.

The show will come to an end later this month after 12 years and 279 episodes.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco were on hand (and knee) on Wednesday for the ceremony.

They were joined by fellow stars Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Parsons, who won Four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the brilliant yet socially inept physicist Sheldon Cooper, described appearing in the long-running show as an "unbelievable" experience.

"This experience would not have happened at all with any other combination," he said, in the direction of his co-stars.

"The chance to memorialise it like this is very fitting and very moving and it's the most unbelievably perfect end to this experience, so thank you."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Big Bang Theory cast pose during their handprint ceremony

Since first hitting screens in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful comedies in television history - winning seven Emmy Awards.

It's attracted more than 18 million US viewers every year since its sixth season aired in 2012 and reportedly averaged 18.6 million viewers per episode in its 11th season, more than any other show on US television.

The show centres around a group of awkward male scientists and their interactions with their new female neighbour.

Cuoco, who plays Penny, said: "This is the greatest cast in the world, I feel so honoured to be up here and part of this experience. I am completely humbled."

The actress promised the final two episodes would be "incredibly touching".

She said: "It's unbelievably special. I think we were all a bit anxious about how to end it, it's a big deal.

"It's going to be memorable for a long time."

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air in the US on 16 May 16 and will be shown on E4 in the UK a later date.

