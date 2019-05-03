Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption Peter Mayhew plays Chewbacca (L) alongside Harrison Ford in Star Wars Episode IV

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74, his family says.

He passed away at his home in Texas on 30 April with his family by his side, a statement said.

The British-American actor played giant Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977 as well as later films until 2015.

"He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame," his family said.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Mayhew played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, episode three of the prequels and the New Trilogy.

"He fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in Star Wars: The Force Awakens," his family said.

He also consulted on The Last Jedi, released in 2017, in an attempt to pass on the secrets of the role to his successor Finland's Joonas Suotamo.

Mayhew's family said "the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film".

"The relationships that began then grew into the friends and family that he would love for decades to come."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Peter Mayhew last played Chewbacca in The Force Awakens in 2015

The statement also said the actor had been "heavily involved" with non-profit organisations, and had launched his own foundation, which they said supported "everything from individuals and families in crisis situations to food and supplies for children of Venezuela".

Mayhew's family did not say what the cause of his death was.

The London-born actor, who was 7ft 2in (2.18m) tall, is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films, described Mayhew as "the gentlest of giants".

"A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile and a loyal friend who I loved dearly," Hamill tweeted.