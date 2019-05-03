Image copyright PA Image caption Lucy Fallon's character was at the centre of a much talked-about grooming storyline

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, has become the latest star to to announce she is leaving the show.

The actress, who joined the ITV soap as Sarah Platt's daughter in 2015, will depart when her contract ends in 2020.

She won the prizes for best actress and best female dramatic performance at last year's British Soap Awards.

In the past week, Faye Brookes (Kate Connor) and Tristan Gemmill (Robert Preston) have both broken similar news.

On Thursday, it was reported that Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker, is also set to end her time on the show.

Fallon won her awards for her part in a hard-hitting and much talked-about grooming storyline.

In a statement, she said: "After the most incredible four years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020.

"It's hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I've made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I've had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I've laughed with the best people every day."

Coronation Street producer Iain Macleod said: "Lucy advised us at the start of this year that she would like to leave at the end of her current contract in 2020 to pursue other projects.

"She is an amazing performer and has been at the centre of some huge stories for us during her time on the show."

