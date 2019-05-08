Image copyright London Theatre Company Image caption A CGI impression of how the front of the new theatre complex will look

Plans for a new 600-seat theatre in London's King's Cross have been revealed.

Former National Theatre bosses Sir Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr will run the venue, which is under construction and is set to open in winter 2021.

It will be based on the Bridge Theatre, which the pair opened in October 2017.

Big names to have appeared on its stage since then include Dame Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Michelle Fairley and Ben Whishaw.

Like the Bridge, the new theatre will be designed by Haworth Tompkins Architects and Tait.

It will be next to Coal Drops Yard and will be part of a complex that will also house offices and shops as well as new Facebook offices.

Image copyright London Theatre Company Image caption The Bridge Theatre opened near Tower Bridge in 2017

Sir Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr said: "We've been delighted with the welcome the Bridge has received, and with the intimacy, comfort and adaptability of Haworth Tompkins'/Tait auditorium.

"We're looking forward to joining the vibrant King's Cross neighbourhood in a few years' time."

