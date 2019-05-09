Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ed Sheeran has risen above Adele in this year's Rich List that sees Stormzy make his debut

Ed Sheeran has doubled his wealth in the last year to rise above Adele with a total worth of £160m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

He is the 17th richest musician in the UK and Ireland, with Adele in 22nd with £150m, having not toured since 2017.

The singers, aged 28 and 31 respectively, are youthful exceptions in a veteran-heavy list, topped by Andrew Lloyd Webber's £820m fortune.

Chart-topping grime artist Stormzy debuts on the list with £16m.

Lord Lloyd-Webber's dominance aged 71 sees him overtake Sir Paul McCartney in second, with £750m.

The former Beatle, 76, is the only star to see his wealth reduce, down £70m on last year's total.

Irish rock group U2 are third, with the Bono-fronted four-piece valued together at £583m.

Sir Elton John - the subject of upcoming biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton - reached fourth, with a gain of £20m, despite sizeable charitable donations to his Aids foundations in the UK and the US.

Former Riverdance star Michael Flatley also features, coming ninth with £204m.

Taron and Elton performed together in February at an Oscars viewing party

In 2018, Sheeran is thought to have earned more than any other musician in a single year in history, from a world tour which brought in box office takings of more than £340m across 94 gigs.

Queen have enjoyed a successful year thanks to the huge success of the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which has taken more than $900m (£686m) at the box office worldwide.

Brian May (£160m), Roger Taylor (£155m) and John Deacon (£130m) have each seen a £25m rise in their net worth in the past year.

Image caption Harry, Zayn and Niall have each scored number one solo albums in the US

Suffolk-born Sheeran also tops the list of wealthiest young musicians, with One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan at two and three respectively, followed by Little Mix in fourth place.

All five former members of the X Factor boyband feature on the run-down, with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik occupying fifth, sixth and seventh positions.

The 10 richest musicians in the UK and Ireland (2019):

1. Andrew Lloyd-Webber - £820 million

2. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell - £750 million

3. U2 - £583 million

4. Sir Elton John - £320 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger - £275 million

6. Keith Richards - £260 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison - £250 million

8. Sir Ringo Starr - £240 million

9. Michael Flatley - £204 million

10. Sting - £200 million

