Image copyright PA Image caption Brian Walden was a Labour MP for 13 years

Brian Walden, the TV interviewer and former Labour MP, has died at the age of 86.

The broadcaster was known for his tough political interviews, including with Margaret Thatcher in 1989 which helped speed up the then-prime minister's downfall.

Mr Walden died following complications from emphysema at his home in St Peter Port, Guernsey, on Thursday.

His widow, Hazel, said he was "always happy and got on well with people".

Mr Walden served as Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood from 1964 until 1977.

He was best known politically for an impassioned speech calling for the abolition of capital punishment.

Mrs Walden, who says she was "happily married" to him for 43 years, said her husband was a passionate Brexiteer and that his biggest regret would be that he had not lived to see Brexit.

She said: "He agreed with Nigel Farage that the only way is out, unless we wish to give up our British rights and tradition to be held in a superstate."

Mr Walden later joined ITV as a broadcaster.