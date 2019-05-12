Stars of the small screen have arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the 2019 Bafta TV Awards. Here are some of the red carpet looks.

Image copyright PA Image caption Strictly Come Dancing, represented by hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, is up for best entertainment programme, while Ant and Dec are up for a slew of awards including entertainment performance

Image copyright Matt Crossick Image caption Daisy May Cooper, who writes and stars in comedy series This Country, wore a bin bag dress and donated the money she would have spent to a food bank

Image copyright PA Image caption Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch are nominated in the leading actor and actress categories for Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose respectively

Image copyright PA Image caption Married presenting team Marvin and Rochelle Humes dressed to match, while writer and actress Julia Davis, pictured with husband Julian Barratt of The Mighty Boosh fame, is up for best female performance in a comedy programme

Image copyright Ian West Image caption Bros: After The Screaming Stops, a behind the scenes look at Matt and Luke Goss's reunion, is up for the specialist factual award

Image copyright PA Image caption Actresses Suranne Jones, Holly Willoughby and Lolly Adefope all show a unique sense of style on the red carpet

Image copyright PA Image caption Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham and his wife, actress Hannah Walters, enjoy themselves, while Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker dresses to impress

Image copyright PA Image caption Black is a common theme on the red carpet. Pictured are Good Morning Britain's Susannah Reid, Mrs Wilson actress Ruth Wilson and Collateral's Billie Piper

