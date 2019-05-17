Big Bang Theory finally bows out from TV

This story does not contain spoilers.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The show first premiered in 2007 and has made the cast among the highest paid TV stars in history

Fans of the hugely popular sitcom have said their final farewell to the show after it aired in the US.

Since first hitting screens in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful comedies in TV history - winning seven Emmy Awards.

It initially centred around a group of awkward male scientists and their interactions with their new female neighbour.

The cast paid tribute to the show, with Johnny Galecki posting on Instagram.

Galecki, who played physicist Leonard Hofstadter, posted a video showing Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre snapping the clapboard for the final take of the final live scene of the series.

Kaley Cuoco, who played neighbour Penny, who lives opposite Leonard and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) posted a video of the cast hugging, while fellow cast member Melissa Rauch said being in the show was "one of the greatest experiences of my life".

In its review [contains spoilers], CNN said the series, "closed with a big dose of heart" while website Indiewire said the finale "delivers an ending true to itself".

One time child actress Mayim Bialik, who plays neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler added her voice, along with Jim Parsons, who posted a photo of the cast. Parsons has earned four Emmy wins and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, a theoretical physicist.

The cast were among the highest paid actors on television and last summer, Parsons reportedly walked away form a two-season deal worth around $50m (£39m).

In 2017, the primary cast took pay cuts in order to boost the wages of Rauch and Bialik, who were earning a fifth of their salary.

Simon Helberg also posted an image of the cast hugging, while Kunal Nayyar's post on Instagram simply showed empty rows of audience seats.

Deadline's senior editor Dominic Patten tweeted an image of the series end's final card.

Another fan remembered some of the series' touching moments, while one said it had ended well.

The Big Bang Theory airs on E4 in the UK.

