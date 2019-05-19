Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Image copyright Getty Images

The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his song Arcade.

He had been the bookmakers' favourite to win, and came through to the top of the leaderboard after the public vote.

The UK's Michael Rice came bottom, after getting just three points from the public vote, and a total of 16 points.

