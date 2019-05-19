In pictures: Eurovision 2019

Here are some of the stand-out images from this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK's Michael Rice said he was "living the dream" performing at Eurovision but was left languishing in last place.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Macedonia were in the lead for a time as the votes came in - they came eighth in the end.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conchita, who won Eurovision in 2014, returned to perform during the interval.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption France's Bilal Hassani (left) performs during the live final

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australia's entry was one of the most hyped - Kate Miller-Heidke came a respectable ninth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were some, ahem, interesting outfits on display - not least Eleni Foureira's. She represented Cyprus last year and performed during this year's interval.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madonna's performance drew a "slightly muted response" according to one Mr Graham Norton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Despite being the bookies' favourite, the Netherlands' Duncan Laurence looked shocked at being named the winner.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption But he was all smiles as he posed with his trophy backstage.

