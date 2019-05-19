Entertainment & Arts

In pictures: Eurovision 2019

  • 19 May 2019

Here are some of the stand-out images from this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Michael Rice Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The UK's Michael Rice said he was "living the dream" performing at Eurovision but was left languishing in last place.
North Macedonia's act Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption North Macedonia were in the lead for a time as the votes came in - they came eighth in the end.
Conchita Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Conchita, who won Eurovision in 2014, returned to perform during the interval.
France's entry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption France's Bilal Hassani (left) performs during the live final
Australia Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Australia's entry was one of the most hyped - Kate Miller-Heidke came a respectable ninth.
Eleni Foureira Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption There were some, ahem, interesting outfits on display - not least Eleni Foureira's. She represented Cyprus last year and performed during this year's interval.
Madonna Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Madonna's performance drew a "slightly muted response" according to one Mr Graham Norton.
Duncan Laurence Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Despite being the bookies' favourite, the Netherlands' Duncan Laurence looked shocked at being named the winner.
Duncan Laurence Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But he was all smiles as he posed with his trophy backstage.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story