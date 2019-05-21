Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption We'll see the return of many familiar faces

Downton Abbey fans, the wait is over... the trailer for the film version of the hugely popular TV series has arrived.

The show's creator Julian Fellowes has written the film's screenplay, and he is also the co-producer.

The period ITV drama ended in 2015 after six series and the film version is released this autumn.

Two trailers for the movie were simultaneously released on Tuesday. So what did we learn?

What lies in store for the Crawley family and their servants below the stairs?

Here are our top five finds.

Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption The roaring 20s are still in full swing

1. The King and Queen are coming to stay

If you thought the Crawleys were posh, even they're going to have to up the ante and pull out all the stops - and best china - when a letter arrives announcing an impending visit from George V and Queen Mary no less.

That's two Marys who will be battling for supremacy in the Downton house. We're hoping for fireworks.

2. Dame Maggie Smith still has the best lines

Ah, the Dowager Countess, how we have missed thee.

Dame Maggie Smith is acting royalty and she's as sharp as ever here, dishing out plenty of her famous acerbic wit and pithy repartee.

"I never argue, I explain," she sternly tells her son, the Earl of Grantham, in one scene.

And when told by granddaughter Edith that she could just remove her hat rather than change her entire outfit if she stays for a buffet (sausage roll anyone?), the Dowager looks at her incredulously and replies: "You talk as if that were easy!"

3. Romance is in the air

Image copyright Universal Pictures

It's now 1927 and it appears that Lady Mary's marriage to Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) is still going strong - he's certainly keen, dashing up the stairs full pelt to steal a kiss in one trailer scene.

Clearly not been married that long.

And they're not the only couple feeling the love - a new romance appears to be blossoming between widow Tom Branson and Lady Bagshaw's maid, Lucy, played by newcomer Tuppence Middleton (who you may remember from the BBC's adaptation of War and Peace).

And there's also a quick glimpse of a kiss between Thomas (Rob James-Collier) and a mystery man, possibly one of the Royal family's staff?

Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption Imelda Staunton (left) has joined the cast

4. Real-life couple

Imelda Staunton is another new face - the actress has swapped Hogwarts for Highclere Castle - and will appear alongside real-life husband and Downton veteran, Jim Carter.

Ooh, what will housekeeper and on-screen wife Mrs Carson - formerly the formidable Mrs Hughes - think?

Image copyright Universal Pictures

5. There's trouble at mill (or at least under the stairs)

It looks as though the Royal family's entourage is ruffling a few feathers when they arrive at the stately home - and it appears the Downton staff aren't going to stand for it.

"This is treason!" Carter shouts as they plot the downfall of their rivals, who clearly think they are superior beings.

Well, if they're brave enough to take on the sneaky underhand tactics of one Thomas Barrow and the wrath of chief cook and bottle-washer Mrs Pattmore (Lesley Nicol) with a rolling pin, who are we to stop them?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The film is being released in September

