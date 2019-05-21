A new billboard advertisement hinting that Hilary Mantel is ready to release her next novel has sprung up in London.

The long-awaited book, the title of which has previously been announced as The Mirror and the Light, will complete the author's Thomas Cromwell trilogy.

The first two novels in the trilogy - Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies - each won the Man Booker Prize.

The author's publishers have not yet confirmed the billboard is connected to the release.

However, fans on social media have spotted the font and the flower symbol are similar to the styles of the first two book covers.

The Mirror and the Light is expected to cover the last four years of Cromwell's life - from Anne Boleyn's execution in 1536 to his own execution.

Speaking during her Reith Lectures for the BBC in 2015, Mantel explained the reasons for the delay in publishing the follow-up to 2012's Bring Up The Bodies.

"It is 10 years' worth of effort and it is lovely to have the encouragement of people who are waiting for it, but that's why I want to deliver them something that is the very best," she said.

The advert appeared to have been replaced shortly after Waterstones drew attention to it on Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.