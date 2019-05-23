Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The actor says the makers of the 25th Bond film will reflect changing attitudes.

Actor Daniel Craig is to undergo "minor ankle surgery" following an accident on the set of the latest James Bond film.

It was reported last week that Craig, 51, slipped and hurt himself while filming an action sequence on location in Jamaica.

"Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery," said producers.

The as-yet-untitled movie remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.

Still known by the working title Bond 25, the film is Craig's fifth outing as Britain's most famous fictional secret agent and is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film is also set to star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek - whose role is being kept under wraps but is suspected to be playing the chief villain.

Craig has said Bond's notorious womanising will be portrayed with "an eye on" changing attitudes towards relationships and gender politics.

The ankle injury is not the first time the British actor has hurt himself during his tenure as Bond.

In 2015 he had knee surgery after an injury sustained while filming Spectre.

Bond 25 follows Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes, which earned $880m (£698m) at the global box office, while Skyfall in 2012 grossed more than $1bn (£790m).