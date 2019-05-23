Image copyright Getty Images

Coronation Street actor Andrew Hall has died at the age of 65.

The actor, also known for the BBC series Butterflies, died on Monday after a short illness.

A tweet from his management group InterTalent Rights said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client and friend Andrew Hall."

Hall was best known for his role as Russell Parkinson in Butterflies between 1978 and 1983.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client & friend Andrew Hall who sadly passed away on Monday after a short illness. Andrew was loved by audiences for his many roles, most notably Butterflies, Coronation Street and, more recently, Syfy's Blood Drive. pic.twitter.com/I932iUcbPh — InterTalent (Actors & Creatives) (@InterActors) May 22, 2019

On the show, he played the son of Wendy Craig and Geoffrey Palmer and the brother of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Hall later went on to play Marc Selby, the cross-dressing love interest for Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street in 2011 and also appeared in many other television programmes including Hollyoaks, Holby City and Two Point Four Children.

His son Josh Hall said: "Andrew began his acting career playing the character of Russell in the BBC series Butterflies.

"He then worked extensively as an actor on both stage and screen including a period at the RSC and a run as Bill in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

"Later, he worked as a director and producer, enjoying successes with productions including Edward Albee's Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at the Trafalgar, and Kindertransport, which toured the UK."

He added: "Most recently he appeared as The Gentleman in the SyFy series Blood Drive.

"He is survived by his wife Abigail, his mother Mabel, his children Kate and Josh, and his grandchildren Jasper and Maggie."

Image caption (L-r) Andrew Hall, Geoffrey Palmer, Wendy Craig and Nicholas Lyndhurst in Butterflies

Hall's agent Alex Segal paid tribute to the star, saying of his role in Blood Drive: "His character name was The Gentleman. That couldn't be more apt. It's the perfect way to describe Andrew.

"The nicest of men and an extremely talented actor.

"We are so sad to hear of his passing."

Blood Drive's creator called Hall "the real deal"

"Sitting here crying trying to make sense of it. Rest in Peace, friend," he added.

Andrew Hall passed away on Monday. He was the real deal. So kind and empathetic, brilliant actor, loving father (every time we spoke he talked about his children and grandchildren). Sitting here crying trying to make sense of it. Rest in Peace, friend. pic.twitter.com/XuT5d3HqJQ — James Roland (@dalmatianjaws) May 22, 2019

