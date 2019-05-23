Image caption Hill has been employed by the BBC for nearly 30 years

BBC newsreader Jane Hill has revealed she has been treated for breast cancer.

The journalist has returned to work after a six-month hiatus.

"Overwhelmed by so many lovely back-to-work messages," she wrote on Twitter.

She added her return would not be possible "without our NHS".

"Sending love & thanks to the numerous staff who spotted my breast cancer, treated it, and continue to look after me. Thank you all."

Other BBC presenters offered their support.

"Hurrah. Your timing is perfect. Welcome back!," wrote Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed.

"So so lovely to have you back. Hasn't been the same without you," added reporter Sarah Campbell.

Hill, who has worked for the corporation since 1991, presented the News at One programme on Wednesday and joked her return has been blighted by some old-fashioned BBC bureaucracy.

"My pass had been cancelled," she said.

