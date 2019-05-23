Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies

Image copyright Getty Images

The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr has died at the age of 95, her publisher HarperCollins says.

Charlie Redmayne, head of her publisher HarperCollins, said she was "a wonderful and inspiring person who was much loved by everyone".

He added: "She was a brilliantly talented artist and storyteller who has left us an extraordinary body of work.

"Always understated and very, very funny, she loved life and loved people - and particularly she loved a party."

Redmayne said that "time spent in her company was one of life's great privileges and I am so grateful to have known her".

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved author from the likes of fellow writer Tony Parsons.

