Image copyright Official Charts

Lewis Capaldi says it "feels good" to see his debut album race to the top of the UK charts in 2019 record time.

His LP Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent sold the equivalent of 89,506 records in week one and outperformed the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The Scotsman beats Ariana Grande's record of 65,214 first week sales for Thank U, Next, in February.

He told the Official Charts: "It feels like I'm going to make some money finally, after years of slogging."

More than half of the sales came from streaming or downloads and the album racked up 40.5 million plays across audio and video streaming platforms.

"It makes me so proud to have made this album," added the 22-year-old singer. "Thank you for everyone who went out and bought it."

Capaldi captured the imagination of the nation earlier this year through his power ballad, Someone You Loved; one of the album's lead tracks, which topped the UK singles chart for seven weeks.

The song, which is back up to number three following the album release, also enjoyed its biggest week to date, and two others; Hold Me While You Wait (5), and Grace (9), also make the top 10.

Speaking just ahead of the album release, the singer - who performs at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough on Saturday - told the BBC: "I don't think I'm a pop star necessarily. I don't think I have the poise or grace or air about me for that."

"I'm a singer," he went on, "I've definitely done that a lot!"

Official Album Chart Artist Title 1) Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent 2) The National I Am Easy To Find 3) Rammstein Rammstein 4) Tyler, The Creator Igor 5) Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

After selling out an arena tour for later this year, social media phenomenon Capaldi has already done the same for a stadium tour in 2020, where he revealed his plans to help fellow sufferers of anxiety by setting up an escape room and gig buddy system.

"This is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me," he told Newsbeat.

Just below Capaldi in the album chart are US alternative indie outfit The National with their eighth album, I Am Easy To Find - their fourth UK Top 5 album.

Meanwhile the self-titled seventh full-length effort from German heavy metal band Rammstein gives them their first Top 10 album.

BBC Sound of 2019 star Slowthai's debut record, Nothing Great About Britain, arrives in at an admirable number nine.

At the start of the year, he told the BBC his music was about "telling the story of the people for the people".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheer-Biebs

In the singles charts it's sheer joy for the new duet of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, who enjoy a second week at the summit with I Don't Care.

The single, which will appear on Sheeran's upcoming collaborations album, had an impressive second week, notching up 98,000 combined sales.

Lil Nas X remains at number two with Old Town Road after his biggest week of sales so far following the release of the song's music video.

And finally, another rapper, Tyler, The Creator, has the week's highest new chart entry with his track, Earfquake, going in at 17. It's taken from his fourth-placed and brilliantly-named new album, Igor.

