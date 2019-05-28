Image caption Iggy Azalea's hits include Work, Fancy and Trouble

Iggy Azalea has deactivated her social media accounts, after her topless photos were leaked online.

The pictures were taken during a photoshoot for GQ magazine in 2016, but never intended for publication.

The Australian rapper said she felt "blindsided, embarrassed, violated [and] angry" by the leak.

But it was the "vicious" and "vile" reactions to the photos, including men sharing sexual fantasises, that led her to erase her accounts.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasises in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me," she wrote.

"The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up.

"If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I'm going through."

The photographer who took the pictures, Nino Muñoz, said on Instagram that Azalea's images were "stolen and published without my permission".

He added: "My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I'm utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served."

The images that leaked over the weekend were outtakes from a 2016 photoshoot, which were more explicit than the images published in GQ.

Azalea said she had "never consented" to their release, explaining that 'it was my understanding [that] GQ do not print topless pictures."

She wrote: "A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc, covering their breasts.

"I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity.

"I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering [my breasts] would be considered for print."

Officially-sanctioned images from the photoshoot are still available on GQ's website, along with a story explaining how the topless photos were not intended for publication but were a "birthday gift" for her plastic surgeon Dr Ashkan Ghavami.

However, Azalea said, "There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot.

"I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected."

The star said she would "press criminal charges" over the leak, and told fans she would be taking a break from social media.

"I have seen some really vicious [expletive] written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle," said the 28-year-old.

"For now it's best to keep my accounts deactivated."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.