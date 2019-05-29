Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Babymetal will be the first J-Pop band to play one of Glastonbury's main stages

With just four weeks to go, Glastonbury has revealed its full line-up for 2019, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave and The Proclaimers added to the bill.

Japanese pop-metal band Babymetal are another new addition, becoming the first J-pop band to play one of the festival's main stages.

They join previously-announced headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, alongside acts like Kylie, Janet Jackson and Billie Eilish.

The festival kicks off on 26 June.

More than 2,500 acts will play on more than 100 stages, with full coverage on BBC Radio, TV, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The festival took a year off in 2018

As ever, there are some unexpected twists on the line-up, with a South African gospel choir opening the main stage on Sunday morning, Basil Brush appearing in the kids' tent and Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum playing jazz in the West Holts area.

There will also be a tribute show for Prodigy star Keith Flint, who was set to appear at the festival before his untimely death in March.

Held on Worthy Farm in Somerset, the festival is returning after a fallow year in 2018, which allowed the ground to recover from the stomp of 175,000 feet.

The break has also allowed the stages to be refreshed, with the huge, flame-spewing metal spider of the Arcadia field making way for a brand new concept: Pangea.

Built from an old dock crane, the new structure will stand 50m (165ft) tall and weigh 140 tonnes, featuring "a core of light, sound and energy [that] pulsates from its epicentre".

The Block 9 area, home to some of the festival's most raucous late-night dance events, has also expanded, with a 20m (65ft) "deconstructed gig venue" in the shape of a human head.

Stormzy will headline the opening night of the festival - making history as the first British rapper to top the bill.

The star recently told Radio 1Xtra he "can't wait" to step onto the Pyramid Stage.

"There were so many doubters being like, 'Oh he hasn't got no number one song' or, 'Oh he's got one album out, he's not ready'," he said.

"If you think you're going to give me that Glastonbury 2019 headline slot and I'm not going to give you an incredible performance you've gone mad - you've gone crazy."

Pyramid Stage - Friday 28 June Artist Start End STORMZY 22:15 23:45 GEORGE EZRA 20:15 21:15 LAURYN HILL 18:00 19:15 BASTILLE 16:15 17:15 SHERYL CROW 14:30 15:30 TOM ODELL 13:15 14:00 BJORN AGAIN 11:45 12:35 Pyramid Stage - Saturday 29 June THE KILLERS 21:45 23:45 LIAM GALLAGHER 19:15 20:30 JANET JACKSON 17:45 18:35 HOZIER 16:00 17:00 ANNE-MARIE 14:40 15:30 CARRIE UNDERWOOD 13:15 14:15 THE PROCLAIMERS 11:45 12:45 Pyramid Stage - Sunday 30 June THE CURE 21:30 23:30 VAMPIRE WEEKEND 19:30 20:30 MILEY CYRUS 17:45 18:45 KYLIE MINOGUE 15:45 17:00 YEARS & YEARS 13:45 14:45 MAVIS STAPLES 12:15 13:05 LANGA METHODIST CHURCH CHOIR 11:00 11:45

Other Stage - Friday 28 June Artist Start End TAME IMPALA 22:15 23:45 TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB 20:15 21:15 SNOW PATROL 18:30 19:30 THE LUMINEERS 17:00 18:00 MAC DEMARCO 15:30 16:30 THE WOMBATS 14:00 15:00 MØ 12:30 13:30 THE VACCINES 11:00 12:00 Other Stage - Saturday 29 June THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS 22:15 23:45 COURTEENERS 20:45 21:30 SIGRID 19:00 20:00 JOHNNY MARR 17:30 18:30 LEWIS CAPALDI 16:00 17:00 MAGGIE ROGERS 14:30 15:30 FANTASTIC NEGRITO 13:00 14:00 THE CAT EMPIRE 11:30 12:30 Other Stage - Sunday 30 June CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS 22:00 23:15 DAVE 20:15 21:15 BILLIE EILISH 18:45 19:45 LOYLE CARNER 17:15 18:15 BRING ME THE HORIZON 15:45 16:45 BABYMETAL 14:35 15:15 SLAVES 13:00 14:00 CIRCA WAVES 11:50 12:30 SK SHLOMO 11:00 11:25

West Holts Stage - Friday 28 June Artist Start End JON HOPKINS 22:15 23:40 JORJA SMITH 20:30 21:30 MARIBOU STATE 19:00 20:00 THE COMET IS COMING 17:30 18:30 BCUC 16:00 17:00 SWINDLE 14:30 15;30 ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE 13:00 14:00 THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND 11;30 12:30 West Holts Stage - Saturday 29 June WU-TANG CLAN 22;15 23:45 JUNGLE 20:30 21:30 NENEH CHERRY 19:00 20:00 LIZZO 17;30 18:30 SLOWTHAI 16;15 17:00 EZRA COLLECTIVE 14:45 15:45 GRUPO MAGNETICO 13:15 14:15 THE TURBANS 11:30 12:30 West Holts Stage - Sunday 30 June JANELLE MONÁE 21:45 23:15 KAMASI WASHINGTON 20:00 21:00 ROY AYERS 18:30 19:30 FATOUMATA DIAWARA 17:00 18:00 THIS IS THE KIT 15:30 16:30 JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA 14:00 15:00 HOLLIE COOK 12:30 13:30 KOKOROKO 11:00 12:00

John Peel Stage - Friday 28 June Artist Start End INTERPOL 22:30 23:45 PALE WAVES 21:00 22:00 AURORA 19:30 20:30 ROSALÍA 18:00 19:00 POND 16:30 17:30 SAM FENDER 15:15 16:00 GOAT GIRL 14:00 14:45 MAHALIA 12:45 13:30 PIP BLOM 11:30 12:15 John Peel Stage - Saturday 29 June TBC 22:30 23:45 BUGZY MALONE 21:00 22:00 SHARON VAN ETTEN 19:30 20:30 LOW 18:00 19:00 FREYA RIDINGS 16:30 17:30 SHURA 15:15 16:00 GERRY CINNAMON 14:00 14:45 SHE DREW THE GUN 12:45 13:30 SWIMMING GIRLS 11:30 12:15 John Peel Stage - Sunday 30 June THE STREETS 21:30 22:45 FRIENDLY FIRES 20:00 21:00 STEFFLON DON 18:30 19:30 TOM WALKER 17:00 18:00 DERMOT KENNEDY 15:30 16:30 OCTAVIAN 14:00 15:00 ALMA 12:30 13:30 EYRE LLEW 11:15 12:00

The Park Stage - Friday 28 June Artist Start End CAT POWER 23:30 00:15 MICHAEL KIWANUKA 21:15 22:15 IDLES 19:45 20:45 SOAK 18:15 19:15 KING PRINCESS 16:45 17:45 LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL 15:15 16:15 GEORGIA 14:00 14:45 STEAM DOWN 12:45 13:30 LANKUM 11:30 12:10 The Park Stage - Saturday 29 June HOT CHIP 23:00 00:15 KATE TEMPEST 21:15 22:15 KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS 19:45 20:45 TBC 18:15 19:15 SONS OF KEMET 16:45 17:45 LOVE UNLIMITED SYNTH ORCHESTRA 15:15 16:15 MATTIEL 14:00 14:45 AMA LOU 12:45 13:30 TBC 11:30 12:10 The Park Stage - Sunday 30 June REX ORANGE COUNTY 21:15 22:30 LITTLE SIMZ 19:45 20:45 THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE QUEEN 18:15 19:15 FAT WHITE FAMILY 16:30 17:30 PALACE 15:00 16:00 KOFFEE 14:00 14:30 JESSIE BUCKLEY 12:45 13:30 BLACK PEACHES 11:30 12:15

The complete line-up for all stages can be seen on the official Glastonbury website.

