Image copyright Rory Cellan-Jones/Twitter Image caption Rory Cellan-Jones has been the BBC's tech correspondent for more than 10 years

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

TV viewers noticed his hand shaking during a report on 5G technology on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Skip Twitter post by @ruskin147 A couple of people have noticed my hand shaking in my live 5G broadcast today. So seems a good time to reveal that I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I’m getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now - so I’m carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards! — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) May 30, 2019 Report

Symptoms of Parkinson's - a degenerative brain condition - include involuntary tremors and stiff muscles.

"I'm getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now - so I'm carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards!" he wrote on Twitter.

His BBC colleagues reached out with messages of support on social media, with Brussels reporter Adam Fleming writing: "True public service to be so open about it. Best wishes."

Cellan-Jones started his BBC career as a researcher on Look North and became the business and economics correspondent in 1990.

After the dot-com crash of 2000, he wrote the book Dot.bomb and has reported on the growth of websites and internet companies.