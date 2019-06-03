Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption The 89-year-old will donate some of his £250,000 to the Royal Hospital Chelsea

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery has become the oldest winner of Britain's Got Talent.

As well as winning a slot performing in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance, he will also bank a cheque for £250,000.

The 89-year-old singer said he would make a donation to the south London retirement and nursing home for former members of the British Army.

He admitted he had taken part in the programme "for a dare".

"One of the guys, as I was coming off the stage in our club dared me having sung after the curry lunch," he told Stephen Mulhearn on ITV2 show Britain's Got More Talent.

"He said, 'When are going to do it?' I said, 'What?' and he said 'Go on Britain's Got Talent'. I said ''Don't be silly'."

After performing Love Changes Everything for the finale on Sunday night, Thackeray said he would "die happy" if he had the chance to sing for the Queen.

"I served my Queen for 25 years and to think I could sing for her would be the end," he told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

According to overnight figures, an average 8.2 million people tuned in live to Sunday night's final, a 40% share of the audience.

In 2018, an average of 8.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Lost Voice Guy win the competition, the highest figures since 2015 when dancing dog act Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse were crowned.

When the show launched in 2007, more than 11 million watched opera singer Paul Potts crowned its first winner while an audience of 16.4 million saw Diversity dance their way to success in 2009, with 18.29 million tuning in for results show.

Masked Magician X was the runner-up and shocked the judges and audience by revealing he was actually former contestant Marc Spelmann, who appeared in the 2018 series but failed to make it to the final.

Spellman's big reveal was preceded by a video montage of his previous performances during which Ant is seen saying: "Imagine at the end he takes it off and it's someone we know?"

Close to tears, he told the audience: "It was always about hope. I'm never giving up. It's been an honour sharing X with you. I'm X," he said.

Viewing figures peaked at over 10 million when the magician unmasked himself.

The final also included performances from former contestants, dance troupe Diversity and Susan Boyle - who sang a duet with Michael Ball.

"It feels very surreal, she said.

Boyle also confirmed she is set to take part in a new special Britain's Got Talent: The Champions later in the year.

She appeared in a US version of the show earlier this year, alongside former contestants like opera singer Paul Potts.