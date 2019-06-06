Judge Rinder swaps court for current affairs

Image copyright Getty Images

Robert "Judge" Rinder is swapping the court room for the news room, with a new current affairs show on Channel 4.

The programme will see the criminal barrister and ex-Strictly contestant deliver "acerbic" and "cutting" opinions on the news, said Channel 4.

He will be joined by famous guests for each of the four episodes of the "savagely entertaining" Rob Rinder Show, the broadcaster added.

The celebrity lawyer promised the show would help to "sort out the world".

"Given the state of the current global leaders, this feels exactly right, and I look forward to the controversy of considering both sides of any argument," said the 41-year-old.

The show was commissioned after Rinder impressed bosses with his end-of-year review, Rob Rinder's Good Year Bad Year, in 2018.

The TV personality first rose to fame on his small claims court show, which was essentially a UK version of the popular American series Judge Judy.

Channel 4 entertainment boss Tom Beck said was "delighted" to be working with Rinder on the new series "that is set to be hilarious, insightful and no doubt, very cutting".

"Rob's acerbic tongue and straight-talking approach makes him just the man we need to steer us through these rocky times" he declared.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Harry Hill is joining the Great British Bake Off team

Channel 4 has also announced the return of Great British Bake Off's sister show, Junior Bake Off.

Comedian Harry Hill will now host the contest, having made a splash on the charity edition last year - where he baked a 3D biscuit scene representing "the day I went on holiday with Camilla Parker Bowles".

"I'm very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes," said the star.

"I know a certain Duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride."

The junior edition of the baking competition will also see Prue Leith joined on the judging panel by one of the franchise's best-loved contestants - Liam Charles.

The cook, who made it to the semi-finals in 2017, has since presented Bake Off: The Professionals and his own show, Liam Bakes, on Channel 4.

