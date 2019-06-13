Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katya Adler and Laura Kuenssberg are known for a mix of analysis and occasional uncontrollable laughter on Brexitcast

The BBC has announced its award-winning podcast, Brexitcast, is to make its TV debut in September.

The podcast, hosted by political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler, and correspondents Adam Fleming and Chris Mason, will be be shown on BBC One, late on Thursday nights.

It's the first BBC podcast to be commissioned as a BBC television programme.

"Who says no one's interested in politics?!" said Kuenssberg.

She added: "Brexitcast has grown and grown because our audience loves and deserves detailed explanations of enormous events, but likes a bit of devilment too.

The journalist added it was an "absolute thrill to bring the show to BBC One, and a privilege to invite the legendary and committed This Week audience to join us, following on from Andrew [Neil], the supreme late night host".

According to the BBC, the new show "will remain true to its format of delivering geeky and cheeky insights into the complicated world of Brexit from Westminster and Brussels".

The podcast was honoured with a Listeners' Choice award at the British Podcast Awards recently and will still be available to download on BBC Sounds as a weekly episode.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Brexitcast reacts to Danish politician advertising on PornHub

Brexitcast's editor Dino Sofos added: "Our nerdy podcast has been on an incredible journey but we never thought that BBC One would come knocking! We're over the moon that a bigger audience will now be able to find out about Adam's Brexit binders.

"Crucially though, making a TV version of the podcast doesn't mean the format will change… after all, Brexitcast means Brexitcast."

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the format would remain unchanged with Thursday's BBC One episode available to download on BBC Sounds.

