Image copyright Shutterstock

Jeremy Kyle has turned down a request to appear before MPs investigating reality TV.

ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show in May, following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee then launched an inquiry into reality TV.

Senior executives involved in the show will appear in front of MPs next week, but the star's representatives told the committee he would not give evidence.

Mr Dymond, 63, died around a week after reportedly failing a lie detector test on Kyle's show.

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins said: "The Jeremy Kyle Show is an important programme we will be looking at as part of the inquiry into reality television.

"We believe that Jeremy Kyle himself should be an important witness to that, as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it.

"We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week."

At the hearing on 25 June, the committee will hear from ITV's chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette and chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall.

The MPs will also question Tom McLennan, the executive director of The Jeremy Kyle Show, and Graham Stanier who is director of aftercare at ITV and responsible for the welfare of participants in the show, Mr Collins said.

ITV recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions for contestants.

Love Island has returned to ITV2 after coming under increased scrutiny over the show's aftercare following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.