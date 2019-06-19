Image copyright PA Image caption Matt and Luke celebrated their 50th birthdays last year

After the screaming stops... you get to host a night of programmes on BBC Four.

That is if you're Matt and Luke Goss, whose fly-on-the-wall documentary was such a hit they've been invited back to host A Night In with Bros next month.

According to the BBC, the evening of "curated" programming will be inspired "by their childhood, their musical influences and long careers".

"We can't wait to share this special evening on BBC Four with our fans," said Matt.

"This night on BBC Four is a way of saying a big thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way," added twin brother Luke.

The Goss brothers shot back into the national consciousness last year thanks to After the Screaming Stops, a warts-and-all look at their '80s pop stardom and 2017 reunion.

The film - which will be shown again as part of the boys' Night In - became a viral sensation and led to the siblings announcing additional tour dates this year.

"Our documentary has been supported from day one by BBC Four... so it was an honour being asked to create an entire night of entertainment," said Luke.

"We're so excited to take a walk down memory lane and share some of our most favourite moments that have led us to this point," said Matt.

According to the BBC, the evening will see the 50-year-old brothers introduce "nostalgic" clips from the BBC archive and interview "specially invited" guests.

Cassian Harrison, BBC Four's channel editor, said it was "an absolute joy to welcome Matt and Luke to BBC Four for a whole night of their unique wisdom and warmth".

