Sacked BBC radio broadcaster Danny Baker has announced he's to return with a new twice-weekly podcast in 2020.

Baker was fired from his 5 Live show over a tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby in May.

The 61-year-old deleted the tweet and apologised for his "serious error of judgement", adding it was "one of the worst days of my life".

On Thursday, he took to social media to announce he'll be back to "rule the world" in the New Year.

"My own stand alone podcast," wrote Baker, "featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year.

"Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre," he added.

The tweet ended with the hashtag "#CandyManReturns" referencing his radio nickname.

Baker's Saturday show ran on 5 Live from 2008 until his dismissal last month.

His controversial tweet showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: "Royal Baby leaves hospital", which led to accusations of racism, which he denied.

The comic performed a live show soon after his sacking by the corporation, at Nottingham's Theatre Royal, which ended with a standing ovation and Baker describing it as "one of the greatest nights of my career".

Rich B on Twitter is one of many fans delighted at the news of Baker's comeback.

"So pleased to hear this Danny!" he responded on Twitter, "Was only listening to a saved podcast of your show from earlier this year this afternoon thinking 'I wish he could bring this simply brilliant show back as a podcast' - YES!!!!"

Gordon MacDonald‏ was less enthused. "Can't think of anything worse," he tweeted.

