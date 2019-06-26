Former Z Cars and EastEnders actor Douglas Fielding has died aged 73, his family has confirmed.

"We all love and miss him," they said ins a statement, adding, "He was a well-known actor and lovely man and will be sorely missed."

Fielding starred as Sergeant Alec Quilley in the long-running police drama from 1969-1978.

His agent Emily McGuire added: "It was a privilege to know him and represent him."

In the mid-80s, Fielding also briefly played EastEnders' first regular policeman, Roy Quick.

The star last appeared on TV screens in Silent Witness as Martin McMorris.

Over the years, Fielding also appeared in Blake's 7, Grange Hill and Doctors, as well as Juliet Bravo and The Bill.

A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Fielding appeared in theatrical productions of Henry IV, Saint Joan, The Business of Murder and Catch Me If You Can.

One fan online, Clive Deverell, paid tribute by saying that the "worst punishment", he "ever suffered as a child was not being allowed to watch Z Cars."

"Sgt Quilley... thank you for the memories," he added, "Rest in Peace."

Image caption Bryan Marshall in Buccaneer

Tributes were also paid on Wednesday to another late Z Cars and The Bill actor, Bryan Marshall, after his death at the age of 81.

The actor was best known for his role as Commander Talbot in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me - starring opposite Roger Moore as 007 - and as duplicitous Councillor Harris in The Long Good Friday.

He had lived and worked in Australia for more than 20 years before his death, according to his friend, the agent Esta Charkham.

She told the Press Association: "I will always remember him with a smile on my face because he was the kindest man in the world and a really lovely actor.

"He was a Battersea boy who got a scholarship to Rada [Royal Academy of Dramatic Art], a proper working class actor who had a fantastic and eclectic career.

"I will remember him with love and respect."

Marshall also played Captain Potter in Quatermass And The Pit in 1967, and Tom in The Witches.

After moving to Australia he had roles in Neighbours, The Flying Doctors and Home And Away.

His most recent appearance was in the Australian mini-series A Moody Christmas in 2012.

