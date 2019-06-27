Sam Fender 'gutted' to miss Glastonbury

Image copyright Getty Images

Sam Fender has confirmed he has pulled out of playing this weekend's Glastonbury festival due to illness.

In a message to fans, the 23-year-old said he was "absolutely gutted" but had been told by doctors not to play.

Fender, who follows the similarly stricken Snow Patrol off the line-up, was due to play on the John Peel stage on Friday afternoon.

"Hopefully we'll get a chance to return next year," tweeted the 2019 Brits Critics' Choice prize winner.

Fender had to cancel his appearance at the Isle of Wight festival earlier this month and will now have to watch this year's Glastonbury on the television.

"It's always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm," he wrote, "and I wouldn't miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness."

Fender confirmed he has also been forced to cancel a string performances including one in nearby Bristol later, as well as Eurockeennes, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn on The Farm next week.

"Massive apologies to all and especially those in Bristol," he added, noting that tickets will be valid for another rescheduled show on 9 August or refunds will be given.

He ended his message on a positive note though, thanking fans for their understanding and revealing he has "some new music coming out next week."

Snow Patrol pulled out of Glastonbury on Wednesday due to piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid's "serious neck problem" and were replaced late on by The Charlatans.

