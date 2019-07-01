Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Countdown star Rachel Riley has married former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev.

Riley posted a picture on Instagram of the pair with the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev."

The couple married on Friday, according to records from Clark County, the area of Nevada in the US that includes Las Vegas.

Riley also used Instagram in May to reveal she and her now husband are expecting a baby in December.

Riley, who describes herself as "a proud maths geek", and Russian dancer Kovalev, have been together since 2014 after they were partnered in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this year, Kovalev announced he was leaving Strictly after eight years on the show.

