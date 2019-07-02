BBC pay: The 2018-19 list of star salaries
The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.
Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list and there are also some new joiners.
Bear in mind that not all earnings are published - for example, Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included, as that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.
The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios - such as Top Gear and Doctor Who - are also missing for the same reason.
Here's a list of the biggest earners at the BBC in 2018-19:
Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999
Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year and World Cup
2017/18 figure: £1,750,000-£1,759,999
Chris Evans - £1,250,000-£1,254,999
Evans left the BBC and began working for Virgin Radio in January. So his figure reflects nine months of work on the Radio 2 breakfast show before leaving in December, and not his full annual salary.
2017/18: £1,660,000-£1,669,999
Graham Norton - £610,000-£614,999
BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes such as Eurovision - but not including his BBC One chat show.
2017/18: £600,000-£609,999
Huw Edwards - £490,000-£494,999
BBC News and and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.
2017/18: £520,000-£529,999
Steve Wright - £465,000-£469,999
Radio 2 afternoon show
2017/18: £550,000-£559,999
Alan Shearer - £440,000-£444,999
Match of the Day and World Cup
2017/18: £410,000-£419,999
Andrew Marr - £390,000-£394,999
Start the Week, The Andrew Marr Show and documentaries
2017/18: £400,000-£409,999
Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£374,999
Radio 2 show and various TV programmes
2017/18: £370,000-£379,99
Zoe Ball - £370,000-£374,999
Ball's figure will only cover what she earned for hosting the breakfast show in the first three months of this year, plus her earnings for the Saturday-only Radio 2 show she hosted prior to that. Strictly's It Takes Two isn't included as it's made by BBC Studios.
2017/18: Not on the list presumably because her then Saturday Radio 2 show didn't put her in the £150,000 or above wage bracket.
Jason Mohammad - £355,000-£359,999
Final Score, Radio 5 Live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker, Commonwealth Games, World Cup
2017/18 figure: £260,000-£269,999
Vanessa Feltz - £355,000-£359,999
Radio 2 show, Radio London show, Radio 2 cover
2017/18 figure: £330,000-£339,999
Nicky Campbell - £340,000-£345,999
Radio 5 Live breakfast show
2017/18 figure: £410,000-£419,999
Stephen Nolan - £325,000-£329,999
Nolan Live, Radio Ulster show and Radio 5 Live shows
2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999
George Alagiah - £315,000-£319,999
BBC News
2017/18 figure: £290,000-£299,999
Nick Grimshaw - £310,000-£314,999
Radio 1 breakfast show and then moved to Radio 1 drivetime
2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999
Lauren Laverne - £305,000-£309,999
BBC 6 Music, Desert Island Discs
2017/18 figure: £230,000-£239,000
Gabby Logan - £290,000-£294,999
Various sports including athletics, football, rugby, Commonwealth Games and Sports Personality of the Year
2017/18 figure: £230,000-£239,999
Nick Robinson - £290,000-£294,999
Radio 4 Today programme, Political Thinking plus Panorama and news specials
2017/18 figure: £250,000-£259,999
John Humphrys - £290,000-£294,999
Radio 4 Today programme
2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999
Jeremy Vine - £290,000-£294,999
Radio 2 lunchtime show
2017/18 figure: £440,000-£449,999
Scott Mills - £285,000-£289,999
The Scott Mills Show on Radio 1, Radio 1 Breakfast Show cover, Biggest Weekend and festival coverage, Eurovision Song Contest
2017/18 figure: £280,000-£289,999
Dan Walker - £280,000-£284,999
BBC Breakfast, Football Focus and FIFA World Cup
2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999
Ken Bruce - £280,000-£284,999
Radio 2 mid-morning show, Friday Night is Music Night, Eurovision Song Contest
2017/18 figure: £300,000-£309,999
Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999
Radio 4 PM, Newsnight, The Bottom Line on Radio 4
2017/18 figure: £250,000-£259,000
Jo Whiley - £270,000-£274,999
Radio 2 drivetime show and evening show
2017/18 figure: £170,000-£179,999
Sophie Raworth - £265,000-£269,999
BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten
2017/18 figure: £200,000-£209,999
Emily Maitlis - £260,000-£264,999
BBC Two's Newsnight
2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999
Mishal Husain - £255,000-£259,999
Today programme, BBC News bulletins, Radio 4's From Our Home Correspondent
2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999
Fiona Bruce - £255,000-£259,999
BBC News, Question Time
2017/18 figure: £180,000-£189,999
Laura Kuenssberg - £250,000-£254,999
Political editor
2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999
The rest of the list:
£245,000 - £249,999
- Justin Webb
- Martha Kearney
- Simon Mayo
£240,000 - £244,999
- Sarah Montague
- Jon Sopel
£235,000 to £239,999
- Sara Cox
£230,000 - £234,999
- Mark Chapman
£225,000 - £229,999
- Greg James
£220,000 - £224,999
- No-one in this bracket
£215,000 - £219,999
- Jeremy Bowen
- Victoria Derbyshire
£210,000 - £214,999
- Jermaine Jenas
- Amol Rajan
£205,000 - £209,999
- Louise Minchin
- Katya Adler
- Ian Wright
£200,000 - £204,999
- Clive Myrie
£195,000 - £199,999
- Fergal Keane
- Mary Berry
- Sue Barker
£190,000 - £194,999
- Naga Munchetty
- Charlie Stayt
- John McEnroe
£185,000 - £189,999
- Tina Daheley
£180,000 - £184,999
- Annie Mac
- Adrian Chiles
- Mark Easton
£175,000 - £179,999
- Nihal Arthanayake
- Clare Balding
£170,000 - £174,999
- Reeta Chakrabati
- Simon Jack
- Rachel Burden
- James Naughtie
- Jonathan Agnew
£165,000 - £169,999
- Ben Brown
- Trevor Nelson
£160,000 - £164,999
- Orla Guerin
- John Pienaar
- Sarah Smith
- Shaun Keaveny
£155,000 to £159,999
- Jane Hill
- Mark Radcliffe
- Eddie Mair
£150,000 to £154,999
- Joanna Gosling
- Clara Amfo
- Dotun Adebayo
