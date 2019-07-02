Image caption George Alagiah, Lauren Laverne and Andrew Marr all make the cut

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list and there are also some new joiners.

Bear in mind that not all earnings are published - for example, Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included, as that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.

The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios - such as Top Gear and Doctor Who - are also missing for the same reason.

Here's a list of the biggest earners at the BBC in 2018-19:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year and World Cup

2017/18 figure: £1,750,000-£1,759,999

Chris Evans - £1,250,000-£1,254,999

Evans left the BBC and began working for Virgin Radio in January. So his figure reflects nine months of work on the Radio 2 breakfast show before leaving in December, and not his full annual salary.

2017/18: £1,660,000-£1,669,999

Graham Norton - £610,000-£614,999

BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes such as Eurovision - but not including his BBC One chat show.

2017/18: £600,000-£609,999

Huw Edwards - £490,000-£494,999

BBC News and and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.

2017/18: £520,000-£529,999

Steve Wright - £465,000-£469,999

Radio 2 afternoon show

2017/18: £550,000-£559,999

Alan Shearer - £440,000-£444,999

Match of the Day and World Cup

2017/18: £410,000-£419,999

Andrew Marr - £390,000-£394,999

Start the Week, The Andrew Marr Show and documentaries

2017/18: £400,000-£409,999

Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£374,999

Radio 2 show and various TV programmes

2017/18: £370,000-£379,99

Zoe Ball - £370,000-£374,999

Ball's figure will only cover what she earned for hosting the breakfast show in the first three months of this year, plus her earnings for the Saturday-only Radio 2 show she hosted prior to that. Strictly's It Takes Two isn't included as it's made by BBC Studios.

2017/18: Not on the list presumably because her then Saturday Radio 2 show didn't put her in the £150,000 or above wage bracket.

Jason Mohammad - £355,000-£359,999

Final Score, Radio 5 Live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker, Commonwealth Games, World Cup

2017/18 figure: £260,000-£269,999

Vanessa Feltz - £355,000-£359,999

Radio 2 show, Radio London show, Radio 2 cover

2017/18 figure: £330,000-£339,999

Nicky Campbell - £340,000-£345,999

Radio 5 Live breakfast show

2017/18 figure: £410,000-£419,999

Stephen Nolan - £325,000-£329,999

Nolan Live, Radio Ulster show and Radio 5 Live shows

2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999

George Alagiah - £315,000-£319,999

BBC News

2017/18 figure: £290,000-£299,999

Nick Grimshaw - £310,000-£314,999

Radio 1 breakfast show and then moved to Radio 1 drivetime

2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999

Lauren Laverne - £305,000-£309,999

BBC 6 Music, Desert Island Discs

2017/18 figure: £230,000-£239,000

Gabby Logan - £290,000-£294,999

Various sports including athletics, football, rugby, Commonwealth Games and Sports Personality of the Year

2017/18 figure: £230,000-£239,999

Nick Robinson - £290,000-£294,999

Radio 4 Today programme, Political Thinking plus Panorama and news specials

2017/18 figure: £250,000-£259,999

John Humphrys - £290,000-£294,999

Radio 4 Today programme

2017/18 figure: £400,000-£409,999

Jeremy Vine - £290,000-£294,999

Radio 2 lunchtime show

2017/18 figure: £440,000-£449,999

Scott Mills - £285,000-£289,999

The Scott Mills Show on Radio 1, Radio 1 Breakfast Show cover, Biggest Weekend and festival coverage, Eurovision Song Contest

2017/18 figure: £280,000-£289,999

Dan Walker - £280,000-£284,999

BBC Breakfast, Football Focus and FIFA World Cup

2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999

Ken Bruce - £280,000-£284,999

Radio 2 mid-morning show, Friday Night is Music Night, Eurovision Song Contest

2017/18 figure: £300,000-£309,999

Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 4 PM, Newsnight, The Bottom Line on Radio 4

2017/18 figure: £250,000-£259,000

Jo Whiley - £270,000-£274,999

Radio 2 drivetime show and evening show

2017/18 figure: £170,000-£179,999

Sophie Raworth - £265,000-£269,999

BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten

2017/18 figure: £200,000-£209,999

Emily Maitlis - £260,000-£264,999

BBC Two's Newsnight

2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999

Mishal Husain - £255,000-£259,999

Today programme, BBC News bulletins, Radio 4's From Our Home Correspondent

2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999

Fiona Bruce - £255,000-£259,999

BBC News, Question Time

2017/18 figure: £180,000-£189,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £250,000-£254,999

Political editor

2017/18 figure: £220,000-£229,999

The rest of the list:

£245,000 - £249,999

Justin Webb

Martha Kearney

Simon Mayo

£240,000 - £244,999

Sarah Montague

Jon Sopel

£235,000 to £239,999

Sara Cox

£230,000 - £234,999

Mark Chapman

£225,000 - £229,999

Greg James

£220,000 - £224,999

No-one in this bracket

£215,000 - £219,999

Jeremy Bowen

Victoria Derbyshire

£210,000 - £214,999

Jermaine Jenas

Amol Rajan

£205,000 - £209,999

Louise Minchin

Katya Adler

Ian Wright

£200,000 - £204,999

Clive Myrie

£195,000 - £199,999

Fergal Keane

Mary Berry

Sue Barker

£190,000 - £194,999

Naga Munchetty

Charlie Stayt

John McEnroe

£185,000 - £189,999

Tina Daheley

£180,000 - £184,999

Annie Mac

Adrian Chiles

Mark Easton

£175,000 - £179,999

Nihal Arthanayake

Clare Balding

£170,000 - £174,999

Reeta Chakrabati

Simon Jack

Rachel Burden

James Naughtie

Jonathan Agnew

£165,000 - £169,999

Ben Brown

Trevor Nelson

£160,000 - £164,999

Orla Guerin

John Pienaar

Sarah Smith

Shaun Keaveny

£155,000 to £159,999

Jane Hill

Mark Radcliffe

Eddie Mair

£150,000 to £154,999

Joanna Gosling

Clara Amfo

Dotun Adebayo

