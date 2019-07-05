Dua Lipa reveals nerves about new album

Image copyright Getty Images

Dua Lipa says her new album is "coming soon" - and it "feels like a dancercise class".

The pop star was speaking on the red carpet of the Nordoff Robins' Silver Clef Awards, where she won best female.

"It's been a long time coming so I'm super-happy," she told the BBC. "I'm nervous. It feels like it's happening all over again."

The star has been recording with stars like Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Diplo and Swedish pop singer Tove Lo.

She said that, since releasing her debut album in 2017, she had a clearer idea of what she wanted to say with her music.

The star has become increasingly vocal about LGBT rights and female equality, standing up for fans who were removed from her concert in Shanghai for waving gay rights flags, and calling out institutional sexism at the Grammy Awards.

"I'm very much more in touch with who I am," said the 23-year-old. "Now I have a very clear idea of what I'm doing and what I want to say. Things I'm not afraid of."

She said the new record would be part of "an ongoing conversation with my fans and my listeners.

"With the music, it's also about ensuring they have a safe space, a place where they can come and listen to the music and hang out. That's what's really important to me."

The star said the album would be a "nostalgic" pop record. She couldn't say when it would be released - although she's previously said it was scheduled for the end of the year.

However, the star hinted the first single could arrive sooner than that.

Asked what she thought this year's "song of the summer" would be, she said: "I don't know if it's something coming from me or someone else..."

Later, as she accepted her Silver Clef award, the star paid tribute to the work of Nordoff Robins, which provides music therapy to people with life-limiting illnesses, disabilities and feelings of isolation.

"You are changing so many people's lives," said the star. "I know music has changed mine."

