Glastonbury stars give away clothes for charity

Johnny Marr and Sheryl Crow show off the clothes they donated

Sheryl Crow, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish are among the Glastonbury stars to give clothes to Oxfam in support of a campaign against "throwaway fashion".

The artists gave some of their clothing to the charity during the festival in Somerset, with the aim of encouraging fans to buy second-hand fashion.

Other artists to get involved included Kylie Minogue, who donated a sun visor, and Johnny Marr, who gave a shirt.

Climate change and the environment was the theme of this year's festival.

For the first time the sale of single-use plastic bottles was banned at Worthy Farm.

Oxfam used the festival to launch its Second-Hand September campaign, asking people to pledge to not buy any new clothes for one month.

Crow, Capaldi and Eilish all donated t-shirts, while the Lumineers handed over a pair of wellies and Tame Impala gave a waterproof.

Kylie Minogue donated a sun visor, which she had at the festival but did not wear during her performance

The Cure's frontman Robert Smith gave a Disintegration Era shirt, worn in 1989 and again at a Sydney Opera House gig earlier this year.

Singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin said she donated her "fabulous gold sparkly jumpsuit" as she wanted "someone else to feel as good in it as I did".

She added: "I believe passionately in sustainability. Chucking perfectly good clothes in landfill really has to stop."

The artists' clothes will be available to win or buy on Oxfam's online shop until September.

Oxfam said: "Every week, 11 million items of clothing end up in landfill. Throwaway fashion is putting increasing pressure on our planet and its people.

"Keeping prices low means garment workers around the world tend not to be paid a living wage, making it impossible for them to work their way out of poverty."