Image copyright PA Media/BBC Image caption Clark-Neal will take over the show that helped make Dale Winton (right) a star

Supermarket Sweep is to return to UK television, with Rylan Clark-Neal taking over from the late Dale Winton.

Clark-Neal said it was "a dream come true to... host one of the most iconic series in television history".

"I am beside myself with excitement and will be going wilder in the aisles than ever before," the former X Factor hopeful turned TV presenter continued.

Supermarket Sweep ran from 1993 to 2001 on ITV. It was subsequently revived in 2007, again with Winton as host.

Producer Thames said the new show would air on ITV2 and would feature "new games, challenges and a sprinkle of celebrity stardust".

Image copyright Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Image caption The new show will give a "respectful nod" to the original

Contestants on the show are tasked with running round a supermarket collecting items to win a cash prize.

Thames said the programme would give a "respectful nod" to the original while exuding "cheekiness and downright silliness".

"Been waiting a while to say this but it's finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN!" tweeted Clark-Neal when the show's return was announced.

It was also announced this week that the 30-year-old is to present a fashion makeover show called You Are What You Wear for BBC One.

Winton, who died in 2018 at the age of 62, became a daytime TV staple in the 1990s as the ebullient host of Dale's Supermarket Sweep.

His association with the show even earned him a cameo role in the supermarket-set video of Sleeper's 1995 single Inbetweener.

"We're so pleased to be working with Thames on this re-booted version of the ITV classic game show," said Paul Mortimer, ITV's head of digital channels and acquisitions.

Producers are currently looking for "fun, outgoing and dynamic" people to take part in the programme.

