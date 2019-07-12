Lil Wayne appears to quit Blink-182 joint tour
Rapper Lil Wayne appears to have quit his joint US tour with rock band Blink-182 after telling a crowd in Virginia it was "not my swag".
After stopping a track early on Thursday, he told fans in Bristow: "I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to do this tour."
"Please forgive me," he added.
"But I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many… that's not my swag."
- Kodak Black arrest at US festival prompts Lil Wayne withdrawal
- Lil Wayne necklace helps art student pay university fees
- Tom DeLonge: Blink-182 guitarist offers support to fan
Wayne's set at the Jiffy Lube Live outdoor arena, was reportedly cut short after four songs with the hip-hop star said to have announced "y'all are wack, I'm out of here".
Before departing, the 36-year-old declared: "Make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though."
One fan who filmed the announcement described it as a "major bummer".
It was the ninth gig of the combined tour, which also features Neck Deep, and is due to run for another 28 US dates.
It's not yet clear whether Wayne will now continue and Blink-182 have yet to comment but some fans in Virginia were left feeling short-changed and disappointed.
The tour travels to Bangor, Maine on Saturday night.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.