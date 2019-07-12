Lil Wayne appears to quit Blink-182 joint tour

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne appears to have quit his joint US tour with rock band Blink-182 after telling a crowd in Virginia it was "not my swag".

After stopping a track early on Thursday, he told fans in Bristow: "I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to do this tour."

"Please forgive me," he added.

"But I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many… that's not my swag."

Wayne's set at the Jiffy Lube Live outdoor arena, was reportedly cut short after four songs with the hip-hop star said to have announced "y'all are wack, I'm out of here".

Before departing, the 36-year-old declared: "Make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though."

One fan who filmed the announcement described it as a "major bummer".

Skip Twitter post by @HowiSpangler I definitely know what it’s like to feel like the crowd isn’t feeling you. But you gotta power through it. I thought Lil Wayne was rocking it tonight at the Blink show but then he walked off stage. I think people were just taking it in because they hadn’t seen him before. — Howi Spangler (@HowiSpangler) July 12, 2019 Report

It was the ninth gig of the combined tour, which also features Neck Deep, and is due to run for another 28 US dates.

It's not yet clear whether Wayne will now continue and Blink-182 have yet to comment but some fans in Virginia were left feeling short-changed and disappointed.

The tour travels to Bangor, Maine on Saturday night.

